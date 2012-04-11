Dubai's Nakheel plans creditor sukuk issue by end-April - chairman

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Dubai property developer Nakheel plans to issue the second tranche of its 4.8 billion UAE dirhams ($1.31 billion) Islamic bond, or sukuk, to trade creditors by the end of April, the company’s chairman said on Wednesday.

The first portion of the five-year sukuk, worth 3.8 billion dirhams, was issued in August. It carries a profit rate of 10 percent.

“The second tranche, I think, will be launched by the end of this month. We are trying to get it out by the end of this month hopefully. It will be all the same terms,” Nakheel Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah told reporters.

He added that the sukuk would be listed on Nasdaq Dubai “as soon as is practical.”

The sukuk is part of Nakheel’s $16 billion debt restructuring deal which repays trade creditors 40 percent in cash and 60 percent via the bond. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Rachna Uppal)