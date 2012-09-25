FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO signs contract to sell 330,000 T alumina
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
September 25, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

India's NALCO signs contract to sell 330,000 T alumina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESHWAR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has finalised a long-term contract to export 330,000 tonnes of alumina for shipment in 2013 at 16.07 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis, the company sources said on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based buyer will receive the alumina in batches between January and December next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last November sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a Switzerland-based buyer at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)

