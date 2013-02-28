FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $203/T premium
February 28, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $203/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $203 per tonne premium to the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, two company sources said on Thursday.

The metal will be shipped to the Switzerland-based buyer in four batches of 2,500 tonnes each from March to June, sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Switzerland-based buyer on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)

