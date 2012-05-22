FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO issues 10,000 T aluminium export tender
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

India's NALCO issues 10,000 T aluminium export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian state-run metals maker National Aluminium Co Ltd has issued a tender to export 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots.

The last date for submission of bids is May 28, the company said in a posting on its website late on Monday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last week sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a European trader. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma)

