India's NALCO issues 10,000 T aluminium export tender

BHUBANESWAR, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian state-run metals maker National Aluminium Co Ltd has issued a tender to export 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots.

The last date for submission of bids is May 28, the company said in a posting on its website late on Monday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last week sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a European trader. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma)