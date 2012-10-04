FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $242/T premium
October 4, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $242/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $242 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, two company sources said on Thursday.

The metal will be shipped to the Singapore-based buyer in six batches of 500 tonnes each from November to April.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $223 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on CIF basis to a European buyer in July. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

