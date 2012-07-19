FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at close to $223/T premium
July 19, 2012 / 5:38 AM / in 5 years

India's NALCO sells aluminium at close to $223/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, July 19 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) said on Thursday it has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $223 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The metal will be shipped to a European buyer in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from August to January, NALCO’s commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 8,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at about $203 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a European buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

