FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NAL Energy 4th-qtr FFO rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-NAL Energy 4th-qtr FFO rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer NAL Energy Corp’s fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased about 12 percent, helped in part by higher oil production from its Saskatchewan operations.

October-December FFO rose to C$68.4 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, from C$61.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Net loss widened to C$53.9 million, compared with C$22 million, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 30 percent to C$144.8 million.

The company kept its full year outlook unchanged, and expects to produce 28,000 to 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2012. The company also kept its capex for 2012 unchanged at C$200 million.

Shares of NAL Energy closed at C$7.26 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.