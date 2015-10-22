FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Namibia sets size on 10-year Eurobond at US$750m
October 22, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Namibia sets size on 10-year Eurobond at US$750m

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has set a size of US$750m on a 10-year Eurobond, according to a lead.

It has also revised guidance to a yield of 5.50% (plus or minus 12.5bp) with the bond expected to price within that range. That compares with initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.

The order book was US$3bn, according to an earlier update.

The Reg S/144a deal is expected to price later on Thursday with Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as the leads.

Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

