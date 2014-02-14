FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Namibia's FNB and Bank Windhoek post stronger H1 profit growth
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Namibia's FNB and Bank Windhoek post stronger H1 profit growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Namibia’s leading banks FNB Namibia and Bank Windhoek on Friday posted a jump in profit for the first half, boosted by stronger revenue from both loans and banking charges.

Market leader FNB, a unit of South Africa’s FirstRand , said earnings per share rose 20 percent to 145.7 Namibian cents after advances grew by a similar margin.

Bank Windhoek, Namibia’s second-biggest lender by market value, said headline earnings per share rose 22.7 percent after a jump in income from charges such as fees and commissions.

Bank Windhoek, which was the target of a takeover bid by Barclays Africa in 2013, declared an interim dividend of 23 Namibian cents, 26 percent higher than the previous year.

FNB boosted its dividend by nearly 20 percent to 55 cents.

Its shares are up nearly 2 percent this year, while those of Bank Windhoek, which listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange in 2013, have gained 1.6 percent.

Namibia is one of the world’s biggest producers of diamonds and a major source of uranium. The finance ministry expects the mining and the construction sector to boost the economy to overall growth of 5 percent in 2014 from an estimated 4.8 percent last year. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.