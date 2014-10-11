FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Namibia eyes international bond market return - investor
October 11, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Namibia eyes international bond market return - investor

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Namibia is looking to return to the international capital markets as soon as this year with a new Eurobond issue, according to an investor who has met with the sovereign.

Officials from the country met investors in Washington this week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gauge appetite for a new issue.

Barclays and Standard Bank organized one-to-one presentations and a group lunch with potential buyers, said the investor.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

