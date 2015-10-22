FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Namibia launches US$750m 10-year Eurobond at 5.375% - lead
October 22, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has launched a US$750m 10-year Eurobond at a yield of 5.375%, according to a lead.

That is at the tight end of its guidance range of 5.50% (plus or minus 12.5bp) and compares with initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.

The order book was US$3bn, according to an earlier update.

The Reg S/144a deal is expected to price later on Thursday with Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as the leads.

Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

