Pan African, Giyani Gold bid for AngloGold Namibia mine -paper
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Pan African, Giyani Gold bid for AngloGold Namibia mine -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Pan African Resources and Canada’s Giyani Gold have jointly bid for AngloGold Ashanti’s Navachab mine in Namibia for $131 million, the Namibian Sun reported on Thursday.

AngloGold put the Navachab mine up for sale earlier this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

The paper, quoting bidding documents submitted by the two companies, said the consortium would offer N$1.3 billion ($131 million) in cash and royalties for the asset.

Knowledge Katti, a Namibian Giyani Gold director, told the newspaper his company and some partners were interested in Navachab, but did not provide further details.

AngloGold Ashanti declined to comment and a Pan African spokeswoman said company executives were not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 9.8695 Namibian dollars Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan

