Namibia central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 6 pct
October 22, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Namibia central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Namibia’s central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 6 percent, saying the decision was supportive of the economy and that it was monitoring the effects of recent policy decisions.

“Domestic growth prospects continued to be encouraging during the first eight months of 2014, while inflation declined,” the Bank of Namibia said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Risks however remain, including strong growth in household credit, especially when used to finance unproductive imported luxury goods.” (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
