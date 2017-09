WINDHOEK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Namibia’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, saying it remained concerned about the high growth in credit extended to households.

In a statement, the Bank of Namibia said the economy was expected to grow by 5 percent in 2015 from 4.5 percent last year, although low commodity prices posed a downward risk. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)