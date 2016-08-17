FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Namibia central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 percent
August 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Namibia central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying it was weary of putting pressure on the economy.

"The decision was taken to support domestic growth, in light of slow and fragile recovery among Namibia's key trading partners" Bank of Namibia Deputy Governor Ebson Uanguta said.

In July the bank said it projected economic growth to slow to 4.4 percent in 2016 compared with a 5.7 percent expansion in 2015. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

