WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.

"This rate remains appropriate to support growth, while maintaining the 1-to-1 link between the Namibian dollar and the rand," said the central bank.

