DIARY - Today in Washington - April 17
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
"This rate remains appropriate to support growth, while maintaining the 1-to-1 link between the Namibian dollar and the rand," said the central bank.
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.