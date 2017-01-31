FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Nandos denies stock market flotation report
January 31, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's Nandos denies stock market flotation report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South African fast-food chain Nandos, best known for its spicy chicken meals, denied speculation on Tuesday it was considering a stock market flotation.

Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg reported on Monday that Nandos was weighing an initial public offering (IPO), possibly in London, to raise money for expansion.

"The speculation about a Nando's IPO is incorrect, nor are they currently considering fundraising," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)

