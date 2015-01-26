FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanning Sugar expects to swing to loss in 2014, bonds face warning risks
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nanning Sugar expects to swing to loss in 2014, bonds face warning risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says its bonds will halt trading on the date of the announcement of 2014 financial results and it faces warning risks due to expected net loss in 2014

* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of 283-307 million yuan ($45.28-49.12 million) from year-ago net profit of 49.4 million yuan due to slump in sugar prices

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uuivd3; bit.ly/1L9A2lk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
