FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nanobiotix places 10.4 mln euros new shares within US investor
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nanobiotix places 10.4 mln euros new shares within US investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA :

* Raises funds from US investor to enter US market

* Announces private placement of new shares with subscriptions warrants for up to 10,393,500 euros

* Issue may be increased by up to 14,059,500 euros if all warrants exercised

* Capital Ventures International agrees to subsribe to additional tranche of maximum 10 million euros if Nanobiotix decides new issuance

* Capital increase launched as part of plans for US commercialization of NBTXR3 Source text: bit.ly/1xWoiOd

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.