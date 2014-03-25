FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nanoco posts bigger pre-tax loss
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nanoco posts bigger pre-tax loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group PLC : * Cash and cash equivalents of £14.50 million at the period end (31 July 2013:

£9.94 million) * Board is actively evaluating a transition to the main market as soon as is

practicable and also a US adr listing * Runcorn semi-tech facility capacity doubled * Significant quantities of quantum dot samples shipped to potential display

industry customers * Follow-on development agreement signed, and announced today, with major south

korean electronics company in displays * Look forward to the early adoption of Nanoco quantum dots in commercial

display applications. * Revenues in the six months to 31 January 2014 were £0.70 million (H1 2013:

£2.50 million) * Loss before tax was £5.00 million (H1 2013: loss of £1.60 million) * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.