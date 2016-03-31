UPDATE 1-UK's Nanoco expects lower revenue after amending Dow license deal

(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)

March 31 (Reuters) - British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc said on Thursday that its full-year revenue would be less than expected due to lower royalty payments from Dow Chemical Co after the two amended a licence agreement.

Nanoco’s shares fell as much as 8 percent to 42.28 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The company partnered with Dow Chemical in 2014, giving the U.S. company exclusive right to use its cadmium-free quantum dot technology to mass produce quantum dots.

Quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals, 10,000 times finer than a human hair, that can convert electrical energy into light and be manipulated to produce precise colours in display.

Nanoco said on Thursday that the agreement was amended to make it a non-exclusive one, which would result in Dow paying the British company lower royalty rates and no earn-out income.

“Nanoco is expected to use other partners to speed up its penetration of other markets outside of Korea,” analysts at Liberum wrote in a note.

The brokerage added that amended agreement also potentially made Nanoco a more appealing acquisition target than it was when its technology was exclusive to Dow.

Prior to the announcement, analysts expected Nanoco’s revenue to rise to 4.99 million pounds ($7.2 million) for the year ending July from 2.03 million a year earlier.

Last year the company’s rival Nanosys signed a multi-year agreement with South Korean television maker Samsung Electronics Co. ($1 = 0.6973 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)