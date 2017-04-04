Technology firm Nanoco cuts full-year expectations

April 4 (Reuters) - British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales have not materialised in the second half.

The company, which specialises in quantum dots -- semiconductor crystals 10,000 times finer than a human hair, said it is engaged with more near term commercial opportunities than at "any time" in its history.

The company reported revenues of 0.68 million pounds ($845,376.00) for the six months to Jan. 31 and a loss before tax of 6.4 million pounds.