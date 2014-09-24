Nanoco expects quantum dots production to start in 1st half of 2015

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc, a British nanotechnology company, said it expected to start commercial production of quantum dots at its partner Dow Chemical Co’s manufacturing plant in South Korea in the first half of 2015.

Dow said on Wednesday that it would begin construction of the plant to make cadmium-free quantum dots using Nanoco’s technology at its Cheonan site.

The start of construction reflects customer demand for Nanoco quantum dots, triggering a milestone payment from Dow to Nanoco, the Manchester-based company said in a statement.

Cadmium-free quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals that can be used in display screens such as LED TVs, solar cells and biological imaging. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)