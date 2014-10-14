FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nanoco's full-year loss widens on higher costs, reduced contracts
October 14, 2014

Nanoco's full-year loss widens on higher costs, reduced contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc said its full-year loss widened as some of its joint development agreements ended in 2013, and it spent more on the commercialisation of its quantum dots technology.

Nanoco, a University of Manchester spin-out company, said it was in various stages of development process with a number of display makers from South Korea, Japan, United States, China and Taiwan for televisions, monitors and tablets.

Loss for the year ended July 31 increased to 9.06 million pounds ($14.6 million) from 5.04 million pounds. Revenue more than halved to 1.4 million pounds from 3.9 million pounds.

The AIM-listed company said last month it expected commercial production of its quantum dots, used to make vibrant screen displays, to begin in the first half of next year at a plant in South Korea being built by its partner, Dow Chemical Co. (1 US dollar = 0.6226 British pound) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

