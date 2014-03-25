FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nanoco says its quantum dots closer to commercial roll out
#Healthcare
March 25, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Nanoco says its quantum dots closer to commercial roll out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc posted a bigger first-half loss, but said its quantum dots were closer to commercial roll out.

Cadmium-free quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals which can be used in display screens such as LED TVs, solar cells and biological imaging.

Nanoco said it has signed up for the third phase of a joint development programme with a major South Korean electronics company, focusing on the commercialisation of optimised Nanoco quantum dots in the company’s displays.

Nanoco did not name the South Korean company, but said the company would “launch commercial products following this third phase of development work,” which would run until 2014.

South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics Inc dominate the flat panel TV market.

Manchester-based Nanoco reported a loss before tax of 5 million pounds for the six months ended Jan. 31, wider than a loss of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
