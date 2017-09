Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc :

* Revenues in year to 31 july 2014 were £1.43 million (2013: £3.93 million)

* Loss before tax was £9.06 million (2013: loss of £5.04 million)

* Continuing to explore move from aim to a premium listing on main market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: