Jan 2 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc :

* Colin White has for health reasons decided to resign as a director and to leave company with effect from 31 December 2014

* Mark Sullivan will continue in role of interim chief financial officer

* Recruitment process for appointment of a new chief financial officer will begin shortly