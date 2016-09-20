FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Denmark's Napatech "on track" to reach 2016 guiding -CEO
September 20, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Denmark's Napatech "on track" to reach 2016 guiding -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -

** Napatech CEO Henrik Bill Jensen made the following statements during an investor conference on Tuesday:

** "We continue to have a sharp focus on revenue and our targets for the remainder of 2016, and we still believe that we will reach our full-year result guiding of 20 percent revenue growth and around 20 percent EBITDA margin

** The company's revenues grew by just 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2016, and its EBITDA margin stood at 10 percent

** "We are also on track with our ambition to become a $100 mln top line company by 2020."

** Napatech's shares have surged about 400 percent in the last 12 months

** The Danish company has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2013 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
