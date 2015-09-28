FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-NAPF appoints Frank Johnson chairman of defined benefit council
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-NAPF appoints Frank Johnson chairman of defined benefit council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which represents pension schemes in the UK, appointed Frank Johnson chairman of its defined benefit council.

NAPF also named Richard Butcher chairman of its defined contribution council.

Johnson and Butcher will assume their new roles for a three-year term after NAPF’s annual general meeting in October.

Johnson was previously managing director of investments at RPMI, a provider of pensions administration services. Butcher is currently managing director of PTL, a pensions trustee company. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.