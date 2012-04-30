At least 225,000T Western naphtha booked for Asia

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - At least 225,000 tonnes of naphtha has been provisionally booked to arrive in Asia in first-half June from Europe and the Mediterranean, but these volumes are insufficient to cool the overheated market for now, traders said on Monday.

The cargoes were likely booked by Total and Gunvor, traders and ship brokers said.

Asia needs an average of 350,000 tonnes of European naphtha a month if Asian crackers are running at mostly full capacity.

But it needs more than the normal average now because of a persistent supply crunch since the start of the year due to refinery maintenance.

“Even after Asia received 800,000 tonnes of Western naphtha in April and about 400,000 tonnes in May, premiums did not fall dramatically due to the shortages in Asia,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Free-on-board (FOB) premiums on the average were holding above $40 a tonne for Indian cargoes lifting in April and May after prices hit record levels of $59.50 a tonne for a March cargo sold by ONGC to Unipec.

“The key reasons behind the supply tightness recently are due to Saudi Aramco and India having less to export because of refinery maintenance,” said a trader based in South Asia.

He estimated that India and the Middle East alone exported an average of 4 million tonnes of naphtha a month last year.

But India’s average monthly exports from January-April this year have fallen short by about 135,000 tonnes, or 15 percent, from the 2011 monthly average.

Saudi Aramco on other hand is seeing a production loss of about 150,000 tonnes of A310 naphtha grade a month after it shut a condensate splitter at Ras Tanura for a planned 50-day maintenance.

Refinery outage in Egypt also affected supplies as EGPC had to defer two 35,000-tonne cargoes meant for April lifting to May and June respectively after a fire at its Suez refinery.

A TAMER MARKET AHEAD

Traders are expecting supplies to increase as Saudi Aramco restarts its condensate splitter in early May.

Europe may also push more naphtha cargoes out following a fall in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) feedstock prices. (LPG can be used to replace a portion of naphtha feedstock in steam crackers.)

Demand from Asia’s top naphtha buyer Formosa Petrochemical Corp should also be reduced as it will shut a 700,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) cracker on June 20 for 40 days, followed by a 20-day shutdown of a larger cracker in August.

Formosa’s crackers maintenance will wipe out a chunk of demand for naphtha.

“The Asian market has been exceptionally strong for many months. Prices for second-half June delivery cargoes should start coming off given supplies are expected to increase while demand is likely to be softer,” said another Singapore-based trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Eric Meijer)