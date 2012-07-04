Asia Naphtha-Saudi Aramco sells up to 600,000 T for July

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has completed its July naphtha spot sales after having sold up to 600,000 tonnes, an unusually high volume as some term buyers did not renew their contracts because of record-high premiums.

The cargoes, lifting from various ports including Rabigh, Jeddah and Ras Tanura, were sold to 6-7 buyers through private negotiations.

The market impact of the high spot exports for next month was marginal, coming at a time when India is reducing naphtha exports because of refinery maintenance and healthy gasoline demand. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.

Additionally, traders did not view Saudi Aramco’s spot barrels as excess cargoes.

“It is just a case of selling the volumes either as spot or term cargoes, so I won’t consider these volumes as surplus,” said a trader. “Those who did not renew their contracts will now have to find alternative supply.”

The spot premiums, at an average of $15 per tonne to Middle East quotes for the July parcels, were sharply lower than the premiums Saudi Aramco had fetched in a six-month contract ending December 2012 at $25.00-$33.00 per tonne to its own price formula.

Saudi Aramco’s naphtha exports in 2011 were estimated at about 8 million tonnes.

Its term contracts are usually on a half-yearly basis. For July-December, traders said the company may have only tied up about 40 percent of its available exports in term contracts. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)