Asia Naphtha-China WEPEC makes rare naphtha offer

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - China’s West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) offered around 28,000 to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for late May loading after an absence of nearly four months, traders said on Wednesday.

The cargo, scheduled for May 24-26 loading from Dalian, comes at a time when supplies are tight and demand is strong.

WEPEC is not a regular spot naphtha exporter as it usually terms up the volumes, mainly Japanese customers. It is expected to award the tender to sell the May cargo after 0830GMT.

Naphtha premiums are currently well supported but India’s MRPL has shut a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant because of water supply shortage.

IOC has also cancelled plans to sell up to 70,000 tonnes of naphtha for May lifting, but the reason was not immediately clear.

WEPEC had previously sold a cargo for end December 2011 loading to Itochu at a discount of $5.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)