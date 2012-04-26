China WEPEC sells naphtha at premium of about $32/T

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) sold a naphtha cargo at a premium of about $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, possibly a record deal for the refiner, traders said on Thursday.

The 28,000-30,000 tonne cargo is scheduled for May 24-26 loading from the port of Dalian in northeast China.

Prompt supplies have been tight as recent refinery outages in Egypt and India had caused naphtha shipments to be delayed. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill)