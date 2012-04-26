FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China WEPEC sells naphtha at premium of about $32/T
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-China WEPEC sells naphtha at premium of about $32/T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments; details)

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) sold a naphtha cargo at a premium of about $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, possibly a record deal for the refiner, traders said on Thursday.

The 28,000-30,000 tonne open-spec naphtha cargo, scheduled for May 24-26 loading from the port of Dalian in northeast China, could have been bought by Gunvor, traders added, but this could not be confirmed.

Gunvor had on Tuesday bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from India’s ONGC for May 23-24 loading from Hazira port in western India at premiums of $49 a tonne to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis.

Prompt supplies have been tight as recent refinery outages in Egypt and India had caused naphtha shipments to be delayed.

Supplies were already limited due to refinery maintenance in India and Saudi Arabia.

“There could be some short coverings here and there,” said a North Asian trader as he explained why some traders were willing to pay for spot cargoes.

WEPEC’s premiums were similar to what South Korea’s S-Oil had fetched this week for 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha sold to Trafigura for May 25-31 loading from Onsan.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.