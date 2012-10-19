Asia Naphtha-STO Maldives buys for the 1st time this yr

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - STO Maldives has bought a 30,000-tonne naphtha cargo from India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at $38 a tonne for Nov. 15-17 loading from Mumbai, its first naphtha purchase from India this year, traders said on Friday.

It could even be the first time it had won a BPCL naphtha tender, they added.

“They bought some fuel oil a few years back from BPCL. But this could be their first ever purchase of naphtha from BPCL,” said a trader.

STO Maldives’s purchase premiums reflected a firm market where other refiners, namely Essar Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and MRPL, were also fetching steep premiums.

BPCL separately sold another 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 25-27 loading from Mumbai to Marubeni at nearly $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)