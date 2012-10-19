FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-STO Maldives buys for the 1st time this yr
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 19, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-STO Maldives buys for the 1st time this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - STO Maldives has bought a 30,000-tonne naphtha cargo from India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at $38 a tonne for Nov. 15-17 loading from Mumbai, its first naphtha purchase from India this year, traders said on Friday.

It could even be the first time it had won a BPCL naphtha tender, they added.

“They bought some fuel oil a few years back from BPCL. But this could be their first ever purchase of naphtha from BPCL,” said a trader.

STO Maldives’s purchase premiums reflected a firm market where other refiners, namely Essar Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and MRPL, were also fetching steep premiums.

BPCL separately sold another 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Nov. 25-27 loading from Mumbai to Marubeni at nearly $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.