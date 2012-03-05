FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India BPCL offers 1st naphtha export from Bina plant
March 5, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 6 years ago

India BPCL offers 1st naphtha export from Bina plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has offered a 17,000-tonne naphtha cargo for export for the first time from its Bina plant, traders said on Monday.

BPCL has offered the cargo with a minimum paraffin content of about 65 percent for March 24-31 lifting from JNPT port in Mumbai through a tender that closes on March 6.

The 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, in which BPCL is a majority stake owner. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)

