Asia Naphtha-India BPCL sells to Unipec;exports up
May 31, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India BPCL sells to Unipec;exports up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold 18,000 tonnes of June naphtha to Unipec, traders said on Thursday, bringing its total sales for export next month to about 238,000 tonnes, some 41 percent higher than for May.

The 18,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for June 15-20 lifting from Mumbai, was sold late on Wednesday at a premium of around $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The cargo is from its Bina refinery.

The first naphtha export from the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bina refinery, operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd and in which BPCL is a majority owner, was made in March. The refinery skipped exports in April and May.

Refinery outages at two Indian plants last month hit supplies coming out of India for May lifting, but supplies are now being restored.

MRPL’s 300,000 bpd plant has now resumed normal operations following a water supply shortage in April.

The fire-damaged 60,000 bpd Numaligarh refinery, which is 61.65 percent owned by BPCL, is expected to be fully operational any time from now.

But the restoration of supplies from India is coming at a time of weak demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
