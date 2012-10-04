FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sells late Oct lot to Itochu
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sells late Oct lot to Itochu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Itochu for Oct. 26-30 loading from Vadinar at about $31-32 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with traders saying the premiums reflected a firm market.

The average premium for Indian cargoes being shipped last month was about $20 a tonne.

Strong gasoline demand in the West has affected the overall supply situation in Asia, as it will receive about 400,000-450,000 tonnes of European naphtha this month versus 800,000 tonnes last month.

Naphtha can be used for gasoline production.

Traders said Asia could need a few more cargoes from the West to offset the volatility in India’s exports which have been unpredictable due to refinery maintenance and domestic gasoline demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.