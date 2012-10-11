FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sells Nov vol; steady premium
October 11, 2012

Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sells Nov vol; steady premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has sold a naphtha cargo to Shell at about $32 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with premiums holding steady with two previous deals, traders said on Thursday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 loading from Vadinar.

Traders said premiums for Indian cargoes were persisting near levels of $30 a tonne because supplies were still scarce despite India having restored exports for October to more than 800,000 tonnes from fewer than 550,000 tonnes last month.

Even outages of petrochemical units in Japan, and cracker run cuts in Taiwan, failed to weigh on sentiment. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
