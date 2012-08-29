FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sale premiums jump 67 pct
August 29, 2012

Asia Naphtha-India's Essar sale premiums jump 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has sold about 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Vitol at about $25 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting a near 67 percent spike in premiums versus a recent sale, traders said on Wednesday.

The cargo, scheduled for Sept. 16-20 loading from Vadinar port, was the second parcel Essar sold for next month lifting.

It had previously sold a cargo, also to Vitol, for Sept. 7-9 loading at premiums of $15 a tonne.

Tighter supplies from India due to refinery maintenance and domestic demand have helped supported premiums. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Robert Birsel)

