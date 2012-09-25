FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India's Essar gets higher Oct premium
September 25, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-India's Essar gets higher Oct premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has sold a second naphtha cargo for October at about $32 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up about 14.5 percent versus a previous sale, traders said on Tuesday.

The 33,000-35,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for Oct. 12-16 loading from Vadinar port in western India, was sold to PetroDiamond.

The Asian naphtha market strengthened on Friday as Europe appeared unlikely to ship more naphtha to Asia after more than 350,000 tonnes were expected to arrive in the East next month.

Asia is structurally short of naphtha and is dependent on the West to plug its supply shortfall. It received about 800,000 tonnes of Western naphtha this month.

Essar had previously sold a medium-range cargo for October first-half loading to Glencore at a premium of about $28 a tonne.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jijo Jacob

