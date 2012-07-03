Asia Naphtha-India's Essar Oil offers 25,000 T

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil has offered 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 29 to Aug. 2 loading from the port of Vadinar in Gujarat, after recently selling just 18,000 tonnes for the first-half of July, traders said on Tuesday.

Essar Oil usually sells a full medium-range vessel size cargo of 30,000-35,000 tonnes a month, but stronger demand for gasoline could have prompted the significant reduction in its parcel size for first-half July loading, traders said. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.

The 18,000-tonne naphtha cargo was sold to Total at premiums of about $14.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The tender for the 25,000-tonne cargo will be closing on July 5, the same day Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is closing a tender for 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 10-12 loading from Mumbai. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)