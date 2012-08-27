Asia Naphtha-India's Sep exports seen at 4-month low

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - India’s September naphtha exports will likely be capped at 550,000 tonnes, the lowest in four months, as traders expect no spot exports from India’s Reliance Industries and fewer cargoes overall from the country, traders said on Monday.

A handful of traders were even more pessimistic, pegging India’s export volumes next month at no more than 500,000 tonnes, or lowest in at least two years.

Strong gasoline demand, refinery maintenance and higher domestic need for naphtha were seen as factors driving India’s September exports down, they added.

The low Indian exports coupled with limited European exports arriving in October will support naphtha prices in the short-haul.

This was already evident in the prices South Korea’s LG Chem had to pay on Monday for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half October arrival at premiums of $8.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This sharply contrasted the discount of $1.50-$2.00 a tonne LG Chem had paid on Aug. 21.

As for Reliance, this will be the second time this year it is skipping spot sales. It had previously skipped July spot sales due to better gasoline margins over naphtha but managed to resume August exports.

Naphtha can either be sold or reformed into gasoline in a refinery that operates a reformer.

“Gasoline margins are still better than that of naphtha, so it is unlikely Reliance will export naphtha next month,” said a trader.

ONGC, which exported 105,000 tonnes of naphtha out of Hazira for August shipment, is also expected to reduce its September exports to 70,000 tonnes.

“They have sold one cargo for September last week. They will likely have one more cargo and that’s about it,” said another trader.

Traders said Indian Oil Corp (IOC) may also be limiting its exports due to high operating rates at its Panipat steam cracker.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on the other hand is having a partial maintenance at its 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in south India which would likely last until September.

“But they may have one prompt cargo for Mumbai lifting,” said a third trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)