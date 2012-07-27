FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India's Aug exports seen up 20 pct
#Asia
July 27, 2012

Asia Naphtha-India's Aug exports seen up 20 pct

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - India’s August naphtha exports could reach about 750,000 tonnes, up about 20 percent from July’s volumes, as Reliance Industries Ltd has resumed exports for August after skipping July spot sales, traders said on Friday.

But the higher quantities are coming at a time when buyers are slower to commit because of concerns over escalating Brent crude prices squeezing petrochemical margins.

“The restocking of petrochemicals in China has slowed down since last week. Plastics prices have been underperforming when compared to raw material crude/naphtha,” said a trader.

China is Asia’s top petrochemical importer and if Chinese demand is slow, Asian petrochemical makers have no incentives to run their naphtha crackers at high rates.

“It has been quiet this week with hardly any South Korean buyers coming forward. Some are waiting for a better time to buy since there’s no rush right now as there are more naphtha supplies seen in the market,” said another trader.

Overall, traders said, the current naphtha market was not as bad as in June when petrochemical makers in Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea implemented cracker run cuts that resulted in a naphtha demand loss.

Since early July, Malaysia-based Titan, Thailand’s IRPC Plc and South Korea’s YNCC have all restored runs, although YNCC may reduce runs again should the need arises, traders said.

“But so far, there are no actual cuts unlike in June, ” said a third trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)

