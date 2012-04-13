UPDATE 1-India's MRPL to delay shipping naphtha after shutdown

* MRPL may delay a naphtha shipment by up to a week

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will delay shipment of 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to South Korea’s top refiner, SK Energy, after it had to shut about two-thirds of its 150,000 barrels per day plant, traders said on Friday.

The step comes at a time of healthy demand and tight supplies as India’s exports for April were already at low levels of less than 730,000 tonnes, compared to a 2011 monthly average of 890,000 tonnes, even before the outage.

Traders said the shipment delay could range from a few days to a week.

“The market has firmed up a bit more due to this news,” said a Singapore-based trader.

SK Energy had bought two April cargoes from MRPL previously at premiums of $38-$39 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, of which one cargo was to be shipped on April 14-16 and the other on April 5-7.

“The other cargo was unaffected as it already left the port in early April,” said a trader.

Operations of MRPL, a subsidiary of India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp., were hit as local authorities initially cut and then stopped water supply to the plant from the nearby Nethravathi river from Wednesday, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The supply of middle distillates from the refinery however is not expected to be disrupted, as the company had already planned maintenance at its hydrocracker, traders said.

It skipped exports of diesel and jet fuel for the second half of April and is loading 76,000 tonnes of gasoil and jet fuel in the first half of May.

It is unclear if these cargoes will be disrupted. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)