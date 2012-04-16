FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil cancels cargo sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has cancelled a tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 3-5 loading from Kandla port in west India, traders said on Monday, though it is likely to re-offer the cargo at a later lifting date.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has also issued a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 19-23 loading from Kochi in the west of the country in a tender closing on April 19, with bids to stay valid until April 20.

India’s naphtha exports are expected to fall to a lower-than-average 730,000 tonnes in April due to an outage at a 150,000 barrels per day Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) refinery.

The company had to delay shipping 35,000 tonnes of April cargo to South Korea’s SK Energy after the outage.

Naphtha supplies are also tight due to refinery maintenance in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)

