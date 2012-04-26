Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil re-offers May cargoes

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered a total of 65,000 tonnes of naphtha for May lifting after cancelling two offers to sell up to 70,000 tonnes for next month loading, traders said on Thursday.

IOC is looking to sell 15,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 16-18 loading from Kandla port and another 15,000 tonnes for May 21-23 lifting from the same port.

It has also offered 35,000 tonnes for May 28-30 loading from Dahej in the same tender which closes on May 2, with bids to stay valid until May 3.

IOC had previously cancelled the offer from Kandla because a jetty at the port was damaged, traders said.

“But there are other jetties within the port area which can be used,” said a trader.

IOC usual ships out a 30,000-tonne cargo out of Kandla. It is unclear if the volumes are halved in the new tender because of constrains after a jetty was damaged. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)