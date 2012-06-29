FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sells Kandla lot to Unipec
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sells Kandla lot to Unipec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has sold 30,000 tonnes of July naphtha from Kandla port to Unipec at about $13.50 a tonne above its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, almost 48 percent lower than an early June cargo sale, traders said on Friday.

Unipec bought the cargo for July 14-16 loading from Kandla port on Wednesday. The last time IOC sold a cargo out of Kandla port was for June 7-9 lifting, also to Unipec, but at a premium of $26 a tonne.

But naphtha fundamentals appear to be stronger since the start of this week, due to lower exports to Asia from Europe and India.

IOC had also recently sold a 35,000-tonne cargo out of Dahej for July 10-12 loading at premiums of $12.50 to Total. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.