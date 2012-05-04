Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil cancels Kandla vols

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold a naphtha cargo lifting from Dahej to Arcadia but cancelled its offers for two cargoes lifting from Kandla, making this the second time it decided against exporting from Kandla, traders said on Friday.

Both ports are in Gujarat, West India.

IOC sold 35,000 tonnes to Arcadia for May 28-30 loading from Dahej at premiums slightly below $40 a tonne to its own formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

But it cancelled a tender to sell two 15,000-tonne cargoes lifting from Kandla on May 16-18 and May 21-22 respectively despite buyers’ interest.

It was not clear why the refiner decided not to export, but traders said it could be due to bids falling below its expectations or that it still faces problems with shipping out cargoes.

One of the Kandla jetties which IOC regularly uses to ship medium-range sized cargoes at 30,000 tonnes each was damaged last month. That had forced it to cancel an offer for a cargo originally meant for May 3-5 lifting. nL3E8FG2L8

It returned with a new tender offering the two smaller parcels of 15,000-tonne each but even those were cancelled.