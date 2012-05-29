FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sales premiums sharply down
May 29, 2012 / 8:43 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sales premiums sharply down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold 35,000 tonnes of June naphtha at less than $20 a tonne above its own price formula, reflecting a drop of more than half in premiums as demand falls, traders said on Tuesday.

IOC sold the cargo scheduled for June 18-20 loading from Dahej on Friday at close to $19 a tonne, probably to PetroChina, which had also picked up 70,000 tonnes of naphtha from BPCL on the same day at below $20 a tonne premiums.

IOC had previously sold similar volumes to Arcadia for May 28-30 lifting from Dahej at premiums of slightly below $40 a tonne.

Weak demand from buyers in view of poor petrochemical margins had dented premiums recently.

Naphtha is a feedstock for ethylene and propylene, which are the building blocks of plastics. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
